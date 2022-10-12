BCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 107,340 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 7.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,751,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,621,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.36. 1,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

