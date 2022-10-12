Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Down 10.7%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) traded down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 115,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 35,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

