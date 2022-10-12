Battle Pets (PET) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Top Exchanges

Battle Pets (PET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Battle Pets has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Battle Pets has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $79,784.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Battle Pets token can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001793 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.01613592 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Battle Pets Token Profile

PET is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 tokens. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Battle Pets’ official message board is medium.com/@battlepets. The official website for Battle Pets is www.battlepets.finance.

Battle Pets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Pets (PET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Pets has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Battle Pets is 0.0518122 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $75,581.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.battlepets.finance/.”

