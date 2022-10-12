Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR BAS traded down €1.72 ($1.76) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €41.47 ($42.31). 5,247,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.29 and a 200-day moving average of €45.87.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

