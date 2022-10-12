Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 116034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
Several research firms have recently commented on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
