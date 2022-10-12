Barclays Trims Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Target Price to €18.50

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €19.50 ($19.90) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Buzzi Unicem Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.77.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

