Barclays Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

