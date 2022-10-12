Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 245.44 ($2.97).

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock traded down GBX 5.74 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134.42 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,221,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,879,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.11. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.06.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

