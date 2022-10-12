Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

BK stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

