Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.37). 57,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 108,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.41).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.31. The company has a market capitalization of £504.21 million and a PE ratio of 753.33.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.