Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 87,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,253,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

