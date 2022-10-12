Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,185 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,146.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 651.37 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

