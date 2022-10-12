Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,445 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,458,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.