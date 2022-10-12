Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.43 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in Alteryx by 63.3% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after buying an additional 317,826 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE AYX opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

