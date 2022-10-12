Banco Santander S.A. Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after purchasing an additional 150,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

