Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 26,894 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

