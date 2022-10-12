Banco Santander S.A. Buys 6,005 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in eBay by 62.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

