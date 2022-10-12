Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 103 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,483,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.52. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $301.62 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

