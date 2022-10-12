Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.0 %

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

