Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.72

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 111213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

