Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.55. 34,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.71 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

