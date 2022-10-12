Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 21,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.