Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $727.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

