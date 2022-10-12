Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

