Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. 35,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

