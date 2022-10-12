Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

