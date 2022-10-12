Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 238,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

