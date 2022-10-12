Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 4.4% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $33,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $332.13. 8,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $330.97 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

