Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. 684,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

