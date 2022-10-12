Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $154.40. 45,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,245. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

