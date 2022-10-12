Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.14. 78,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

