Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.43. 51,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,670. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,293.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

