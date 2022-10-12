Bailard Inc. Sells 11,245 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $760,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.