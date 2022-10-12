Bailard Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

