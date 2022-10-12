Bailard Inc. Sells 107,348 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 134,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

