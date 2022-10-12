Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,294 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

PRU stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.