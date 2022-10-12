Bailard Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $1,050,910. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

