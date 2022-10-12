Bailard Inc. Buys 2,873 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

