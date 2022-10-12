Bailard Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.