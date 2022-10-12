Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $99.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

