B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.