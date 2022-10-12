B-cube.ai Market Capitalization Tops $870,978.98 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $870,978.98 and approximately $670.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get B-cube.ai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

B-cube.ai Token Profile

B-cube.ai launched on May 13th, 2021. B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,708,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,283,004 tokens. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @bcubeai. B-cube.ai’s official website is ico.b-cube.ai. The official message board for B-cube.ai is bcubeai.medium.com. The Reddit community for B-cube.ai is https://reddit.com/r/bcubeai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “B-cube.ai (BCUBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. B-cube.ai has a current supply of 49,708,661.9 with 11,283,003.50759018 in circulation. The last known price of B-cube.ai is 0.07719389 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ico.b-cube.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B-cube.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B-cube.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B-cube.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B-cube.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B-cube.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.