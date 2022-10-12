Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Bank of America

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AXTA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 75,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,181. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

