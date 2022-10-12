aWSB (aWSB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,394.11

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One aWSB token can now be purchased for approximately $11.02 or 0.00057798 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $67,394.11 and $15.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB launched on March 16th, 2021. aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,113 tokens. aWSB’s official website is imwsb.org.

aWSB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aWSB (aWSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. aWSB has a current supply of 100,000 with 6,113 in circulation. The last known price of aWSB is 11.07334122 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $37.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://imwsb.org/.”

