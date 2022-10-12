AVME (AVME) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

AVME (AVME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, AVME has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. AVME has a total market capitalization of $109,963.93 and $419.00 worth of AVME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AVME Profile

AVME’s official Twitter account is @avme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVME is avme.io. The Reddit community for AVME is https://reddit.com/r/AVME and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVME (AVME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. AVME has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AVME is 0.02736054 USD and is down -7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $298.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avme.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVME using one of the exchanges listed above.

