Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on U. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

