Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

LOW opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

