Avestar Capital LLC Buys 328 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,137,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.45 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

