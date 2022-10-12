Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 5,870 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

TECK opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.