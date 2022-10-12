AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $17,913,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
AN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,220. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.