AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $17,913,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,220. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

